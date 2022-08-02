Spotify: Add play buttons and shuffle mode

- Advertisement -

Over the past month, music streaming platform has been making quite a few updates to its interface and clients to provide more tools that facilitate access to playlists and albums. So in this case, it adds interesting functions. You can now test the play and on your iOS device. The main reason for the new buttons, has to do mainly with the shuffle mode versus the playback mode, which artist Adele was criticizing a year ago.

Play buttons against random mode

The story of how these important changes came about has to do mainly with the artist Adele. She posted some criticism towards Spotify for the playback changes that occurred in the service during the premiere of her album entitled “30” in 2021.

As many users already knew, the platform offered both Android and iOS a random playback system and by default, in any album. However, after this modification, the artist complained to Spotify that said playback system did not allow listeners to enjoy the album “as we wanted”. Being that each artist usually designs a planned order for his work. Therefore, those who use Spotify for complete albums “hindered” the experience that the artist anticipated with the order.

After several criticisms and highlighting the one given by Adele, the music streaming service placed a play button that was combined with the shuffle mode for the albums, and by the way in the playlists. However, it would not be forever either, since today, the platform has taken this to an even more practical way. The change will be reflected already, including separate play buttons and shuffle mode for the albums and playlists you listen to.

spotify explains

Given these changes, the company has declared a few words directly on your blog. In this post they explain how the changes will be present so that listeners can make the decision to play the mode of their choice from the top of albums and charts. Now there will be complete freedom to listen as you prefer, either considering the unexpected having the random or the predefined order that the artist put forward from the beginning. Simply touch the button you want.

However, regardless of operating system, the conditions for this update are limited to Spotify Premium customers. So if you’re on the ad-supported version, you’ll still have to listen to albums and playlists in the modes that the platform offers by default.

Today, all those iOS users will be able to see the change. For this, remember keep your app up-to-date.