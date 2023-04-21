Spontaneous stories, the new Instagram that copies the style of BeReal

If you have taken a look at your Instagram account, it is possible that you have come across one of the latest news from the app.

It is a new type of Stories that follows the same dynamic that we found in BeReal a long time ago. Yes, a quick way to see what your friends are doing in daily life. We tell you the details.

“Spontaneous” Stories, the new Instagram

“Spontaneous” is the name that Instagram has given to its new style of Stories. A new initiative that follows to the letter what BeReal has been proposing for a long time: spontaneous content every day at a random time to share a real moment of your day with your friends.

In the case of Instagram, the invitation is:

Spontaneous Stories are a new way to see random moments in your friends’ daily lives. Show a moment of your day to friends who have shared theirs

How to Create a “Spontaneous” Story on Instagram

The dynamic is simple. Instagram will send a daily notification, at a random time, for you to create your “spontaneous.” And when you decide to accept the challenge, you have about 5 minutes to capture what you want with the front and rear cameras of the mobile.

Unlike traditional Instagram stories, your followers will only be able to see your “spontaneous” of the day if they share theirs. And the story will remain visible until Instagram sends the notification again the next day.

So the idea is that your group of friends commits to sharing these daily moments, and that the “spontaneous” ones are unlocked as they share theirs. At the moment, it seems that it is only a test that is only available to a group of users, so there is no official comment on it.

We’ll see if Instagram decides to bring this new type of Stories, BeReal style, to everyone.