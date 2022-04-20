Spiti, a private YouTube for your company, to share videos with employees

If you want to share videos privately among a specific group of people, the solution should not be to put them on YouTube, there are other more suitable ones.

Today I will talk about Spiti, a platform that we can implement in the company so that we have access to videos that were not intended for the general public.

Available at spiti.xyz, it comes as a private library for all private videos. We can establish a private and secure channel with another team, communicate, collaborate, interact, add videos and make playlist changes.

It offers statistics on who has seen each video, and we can remove a user’s connection at any time and they will lose access to their content.

It is a centralized Video Library for all the videos of the same work team that has “Spiti Connect”, a function to create a private connection with another team and collaborate securely.

We can embed videos and playlists in documentation and emails, share the playlist with people outside the organization by creating a public link, enable integrations to easily import from Google Drive, Zoom and Slack to receive alerts and add comments in the comments section to keep the conversation going.

The free version limits 100 minutes of video, with only 1 playlist, and the most complete, the Pro version, reaches 12 dollars per month per user to eliminate all limits, both on users and minutes or lists.

It is true that on YouTube we can upload private videos and share the link with other people, but if that link “escapes” from the company, we may have a problem. There are other ways to keep a YouTube video out of the public eye, but there are few internal control features like those offered by these specialized platforms.

On the other hand, nothing prevents having the videos saved in the company’s cloud, although on many occasions it is nothing more than a shared hard drive, without the usability of a YouTube-style platform.