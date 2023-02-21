5G News
SpiritMe, to create videos from texts, with facial expressions

SpiritMe, to create videos from texts, with facial expressions

AndroidiphoneTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
spirit me.jpg
spirit me.jpg
Many platforms that create videos automatically are beginning to appear, with artificial avatars, also created with AI, or with three-dimensional replicas of users.

A few days ago I experienced the issue with d-id.com, and today it is SpiritMe’s turn.

SpiritMe is a technology platform that allows users to create digital avatars of themselves in a matter of minutes. This platform uses text-to-video technology to create personalized videos with avatars that look like life. Avatars can reflect the user’s appearance, voice, and emotions.

The SpiritMe platform has been developed to create user avatars that are quick and easy to create. Unlike other avatar services, SpiritMe focuses on customizing avatars so that the user can present themselves in the videos. With this technology, users can create videos that represent themselves instead of having to hire others to present the content. To do so, it is necessary to use the iPhone app, there is no Android version, although we can always use the avatars available on the platform.

One of the most important features of SpiritMe is its search engine. dynamic facial expressions, as can be seen at instagram.com/p/Co4jZrdDx0W/. This engine allows avatars to change their facial expressions based on context, making videos more realistic and engaging for viewers.

The SpiritMe platform is useful for anyone who wants to create custom videos for their business, such as digital influencers, bloggers, and other content creators. The platform can also be useful for product presentations and demos, as the avatar can guide viewers through the process in a more personalized way.

SpiritMe also offers simple and transparent pricing for its services, making it easy to understand exactly what you’re paying for. Users can try the free demo avatars on spiritme.tech to see how they look and work before making a purchase decision (not cheap, $69 for 10 minutes per month).

