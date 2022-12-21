Spill, the social network developed by former Twitter workers

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Two former Twitter employees are developing a social network project that seeks to compete with the platform from which they left after the purchase of the company by Elon Musk.

Blockchain technology allows certifying electronic transactions, digital operations or, in this case, the viralization chain of content

They are Alphonzo Terrell and DeVaris Brown, who met during the orientation talk on their first day at the company, and who have now launched spilla social platform that they will launch in six or eight weeks, according to what they themselves say.

One of the aspects that caught the attention of Terrell and Brown, while they were still working on Twitter, was how women of color and the gay community, among other diverse groups, had been empowered on this and other social networks, but the result is that they remained under a certain supervision outside these communities, even to the point that, according to some studies, earnings for creators from these communities were lower than for white creators, attending according to Terrell and Brown, to racial biases. In fact, there is a study that shows that tweets written by African-Americans are up to 2.2 times more likely to be marked as offensive, according to Influencer Pay Gap.

- Advertisement -

With this issue in mind, Spill uses blockchain technology to unquestionably demonstrate the way in which publications acquire views, and thus equitably compensate their creators. In this way, if a piece of content is monetized, it is very easy to track the process until income is obtained and thus transfer the proportional part of that monetization from the platform, content creator.

In this way if a content is monetized it is very simple trace the process to revenue and thus transfer the proportional part of that monetization from the platform to the content creator. Furthermore, and despite relying on blockchain technology, the creators of the platform claim that the creators will receive their earnings in US dollars, not cryptocurrencies.