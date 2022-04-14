Spikers targeted with new initiative to keep women safe

Spiking perpetrators are being targeted in the latest Safe Gigs initiative as a way of keeping women safe.

Safe Gigs is a new initiative to make gigs and nightlife safer for everyone by creating a zero tolerance environment for spiking and sexual violence.

Ahead of a summer full of concerts and festivals, Ellie Mahony from Safe Gigs Ireland told Dublin Live that she is frustrated with spiking victims getting blamed and that the perpetrator behind it needs to be blamed and punished.

She said: “It’s so frustrating to see the comments under news reports saying ‘she was just embarrassed she drank too much’, or they blame the victim.

“We can have all the drink testing in the world and everything else but the only person to blame is the perpetrator.

“For women at the moment, it’s being used as a tool of oppression. It’s trying to scare us from going out to pubs and nightclubs so we need to target the perpetrator.”

The Safe Gigs campaign is currently run with the support of the Sexual Violence Centre in Cork and they’re encouraging events and venues to sign up to the initiative.

Ellie said: “People want to go to safe venues. We’ve heard a lot of people, mainly young women, don’t feel safe going out.

“There’s a big issue with spiking at the moment, so if you’re at a venue you can say you’ve a zero tolerance policy, you’ve signed up to the Safe Gigs initiative.

“People will want to go to your venue then and it’s a win-win situation. To be proactive is so important so we encourage people to get involved and implement these policies.”

Signing up to Safe Gigs means that a venue commits to working with their staff and security teams to develop a response and policy against harassment and sexual violence according to Ellie.

She said: “The main point in the manifesto is zero tolerance. We want everyone to agree to a zero tolerance policy for perpetrators.

“We want people to get kicked out of venues for smaller micro aggressive or acts of violence and also larger acts of physical and sexual violence too.

“The other points include planning for safe gigs which we think is really important. Each venue and event will require a different response.

“We ask that venue and event organisers look at their space and identify the issues that may occur there and have policies and procedures to match.

“We want staff to be trained and educated about sexual violence and discrimination that might occur. Believing is very important too, if you’re in a venue and someone reports sexual assault or racism, that they are believed by who they go to.

“We want venues to act and show that they are Safe Gig venues and display their policies and procedures.”

Safe Gigs Ireland have also developed a Spiking Hub in response to an increase in reports of spiking.

They are gathering the experiences of spiking in Ireland and the response victims received from venues, health care professionals and family and friends.

They are using this information to develop a guide for venues when dealing with spiking.

Ellie said: “We’re trying to get more information on spiking. We set up the Spiking Hub because we know it’s happening every weekend.

“I see it on my own social media about a girl telling her story but we’re not seeing reports from gardai.

“They’re saying they’ve no evidence of needle spiking last year but we’re seeing that it is happening so I encourage anyone who has been spiked or knows of someone who has to go to the Spiking Hub and let us know what happened so we can gather information.

“The problem is that we don’t know enough about spiking.”

