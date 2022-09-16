Spigen: covers and accessories for iPhone 14 Series and the rest of the Apple range

Exactly as happened for the latest smartphones from Samsung, Spigen has made the new and dedicated to the new range of 14 Seriesfor the Watch Series 8 smartwatch and for the rest of the 2022 novelties. As we have always been accustomed to, these are premium quality products capable of guaranteeing maximum protection for devices against falls, scratches and bumps, without distorting their design. Below you will find a brief description for each model with relative images and links to purchase.

ULTRA HYBRID for iPhone 14 Series

- Advertisement - Let’s start with Spigen Ultra Hybrida classic model available for all iPhone 14, therefore also for the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max. Completely transparent, it is made with an evolution of the classic TPU, called DuraClear TPU, capable of keeping its characteristics intact, avoiding the yellowing of the case after a short time. It has reinforced corners and edges and will allow you to highlight the color of your smartphone.

ULTRA HYBRID for iPhone 14 Series | Click here

LIQUID AIR for iPhone 14 Series

It is one of the best-selling and most popular cases for iPhone owners. Liquid Air it has a simple and modern aesthetic with a rear texture capable of always guaranteeing an excellent grip. It is available for all versions of the iPhone 14 in matte black and midnight blue.

LIQUID AIR for iPhone 14 Series | Click here

TOUGH ARMOR MAGFIT and ONETAP PRO MAGFIT for iPhone 14 Series

- Advertisement - You want to make the most of the potential of the MagSafe technology from Apple? Here she is Tough Armor MagFit they OneTap Pro MagFit accessories. The first is a particularly resistant cover made of several layers, one of which internal yellow called Impact Foam, perfect for absorbing even the most violent shocks. It is equipped with a tripod, useful for positioning the smartphone in landscape mode, and with a rear hole from which the iconic Bitten Apple logo stands out.

TOUGH ARMOR MAGFIT for iPhone 14 Series | Click here

THE OneTap Pro MagFit they are, on the other hand, car supports compatible with the aforementioned case, equipped with magnets which, in addition to keeping the smartphone firmly in place, allow you to charge it wirelessly up to 7.5W of power. There are so many models, some dedicated to specific vehicles such as Tesla.

ONETAP PRO MAGFIT for iPhone 14 Series | Click here

GLAS.TR EZ FIT and ARCHYBRID MAG

- Advertisement - Let’s now move on to accessories, specifically to tempered glass available for the entire range of iPhone 14. They are particularly resistant, thanks to the hardness level 9H, super sensitive to the touch and protect the entire front surface. Inside the package you will also find a convenient installation kit which makes the application of the glass very simple and fast.

GLAS.TR EZ FIT for iPhone 14 Series | Click here

The ArcHybrid Mag instead, it is a portable wireless charger that, using Apple’s MagSafe technology, attaches to the back of the smartphone and charges it at a maximum power of 7.5W. It has a capacity of 5000mAh, integrates a USB-C port and is, of course, compatible with all iPhones equipped with MagSafe. Also noteworthy is the presence of the pass-through system: when the power bank is connected to the current, the smartphone and charger are simultaneously recharged.

ARCHYBRID MAG BATTERY CHARGER | Click here

OTHER APPLE ACCESSORIES





Here we come to the specific covers for the rest of Apple devices. Let’s start from Rugged Armor Pro and Thin Fit compatible with Apple Watch Series 8 and previous versions: the first is a cover with integrated strap that gives a truly rugged style to your wearable, while the second, more minimal and elegant, protects the body.

RUGGED ARMOR PRO for Apple Watch | Click here

THIN FIT for Apple Watch | Click here





If you own a pair of AirPods Pro earphones, we recommend that you buy one of the two Spigen cases, Lock Fit or Mag Armor Magfit, the latter compatible with MagSafe technology. Super rugged and maximum protection for the earphones and the charging case. Coming soon also for the AirPods Pro 2.

MAG ARMOR MAGFIT for AirPods Pro | Click here

LOCK FIT for AirPods Pro | Click here





We close with the cases Rugged Armor and Urban Fit respectively addressed to Apple iPad 10.2 “9th / 8th / 7th generation and iPad Air 10.9” 5th / 4th generation tablets. Here are the direct links to buy them: Xiaomi (Mi) Band 7 maintains good screen and finish, but with refined system | Analysis

RUGGED ARMOR for iPad 10.2 | Click here

URBAN FIT for iPad Air | Click here

Finally, to learn about the full range of Spigen products, available for a large number of devices, we leave you the link to the manufacturer’s general page below.

SPIGEN: the whole range | Click here

VIDEO