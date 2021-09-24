Spiders in Augmented Reality to fight arachnophobia

There are millions of people around the world with spider phobia. This arachnophobia can be mild, moderate and severe, and in the first case it has a simple solution, since it is enough to find out enough about each species in Facebook groups so that the avalanche of information and photos ends up normalizing the appearance of these arachnids.

There are other cases where this solution is not viable, since just by looking at a photo or listening to something related to the subject, the skin gets goose bumps and the desire to run increases.

The fact is that scientists from the University of Basel have created a system based on augmented reality that allows to fight against this problem, since they believe that people can face a virtual spider with much more success than a real one, thus starting a treatment with positive results.

Cures arachnophobia

It is a new application with gamification that uses exposure therapy, an app that shows how an arachnophobic user is surrounded or even covered by spiders.

The app is called Phobys, available on iOS and android, and it wants people to face their fears, similar to what other apps do to help people address phobias like fear of heights or speaking in public. It is not a free app (only the test is free), and it has a very bad score because the Augmented Reality camera does not always work the first time (and because it can be downloaded for free but right after the test it already asks for money).

According to research published in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, such therapy does work:

After three hours of training, Phobys users were able to comfortably get up close to a real-life spider, which was inside a glass box, and expressed less disgust than arachnophobes who didn’t use the app.

Changing real spiders with virtual spiders is not a bad idea, although it will be necessary to have an important control of the patient’s heart rate to avoid more than one upset.