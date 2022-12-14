Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse gets its first thrilling and spectacular trailer

In 2019, Sony Pictures moved the world by telling the story of how Miles Morales became Spider-Man in the incredible animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the hearts of fans and started a new franchise of the arachnid hero on the big screen.

Now, almost three years later, the franchise is preparing for the launch of its second chapter, which has just won its first trailer.

In the video, which begins with a retrospective of scenes from the previous feature, we see Miles, now grown up, talking to his mother, who advises him to always be a better person and hero.

In the midst of this, we see the final scene of the previous feature, in which Spider-Gwen calls Miles to a journey in the Multiverse. Upon entering the portal, hundreds of different versions of Spider-Man appear, showing that the sequence will be much more comprehensive, but curiously, they all seem to be hunting Miles, as if he were the threat.

Apparently, the other Spiders will be led by Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099. It is worth remembering that he appeared briefly in the post-credits scene of the first film, but everyone thought he would be an ally of Miles in the new feature.

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters in June 1, 2023🇧🇷

A third film in the franchise has already been confirmed by Sony, but still has no premiere date.

So, what did you think of the trailer?