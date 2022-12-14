Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse gets its first thrilling and spectacular trailer

Update (12/13/2022) – GS
In 2019, Sony Pictures moved the world by telling the story of how Miles Morales became Spider-Man in the incredible animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the hearts of fans and started a new franchise of the arachnid hero on the big screen.
Now, almost three years later, the franchise is preparing for the launch of its second chapter, which has just won its first trailer.
In the video, which begins with a retrospective of scenes from the previous feature, we see Miles, now grown up, talking to his mother, who advises him to always be a better person and hero.
In the midst of this, we see the final scene of the previous feature, in which Spider-Gwen calls Miles to a journey in the Multiverse. Upon entering the portal, hundreds of different versions of Spider-Man appear, showing that the sequence will be much more comprehensive, but curiously, they all seem to be hunting Miles, as if he were the threat.
Apparently, the other Spiders will be led by Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099. It is worth remembering that he appeared briefly in the post-credits scene of the first film, but everyone thought he would be an ally of Miles in the new feature.
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters in June 1, 2023🇧🇷
A third film in the franchise has already been confirmed by Sony, but still has no premiere date.
So, what did you think of the trailer?
Original text – 12/05/2021
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse gets preview and has one more sequel confirmed
Last Saturday (04), Sony Picture held a panel at the CCXP Worlds digital event, which brought some news about the studio’s projects, including the next Spider-Man animated adventure, which continues the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
In addition to the first preview of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Sony revealed that the feature will be divided into two parts, thus making us have a trilogy of this franchise.
In the video released at CCXP, we see Miles Morales relaxing in his bed while listening to music, when he is interrupted by Gwen Stacey, who invites him to a new adventure through the Multiverse.
As we saw at the end of the first film, the futuristic Spider-Man from the year 2099, Miguel O’Hara, will be one of the highlights of this new film, but surprisingly, he appears hunting Miles in this small excerpt from the new film. Will we have a confrontation between the heroes?
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit Europeian theaters in the second half of 2022 and will feature a large cast of original voices, including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaacs, Nicolas Cage, Shameik Moore and others.
If you haven’t seen it yet, the first film in the franchise can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.
What did you think of the first animation preview?
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >