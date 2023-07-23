Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Swinging Into Stores in September

- Advertisement -

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be one of the biggest games of the year when it arrives in October. Sony plans to release a special PlayStation 5 in September to celebrate the occasion.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle is a uniquely designed console and DualSense wireless controller based on the Venom symbiote featured in the game. Sony revealed the bundle on Thursday along with a new trailer for the upcoming game.

Included in the bundle along with the console and controller is a voucher for a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that’s redeemable when the game comes out Oct. 20.

For those who already have a PS5, Sony will also release console covers with the same design for the standard and digital PS5.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, DualSense wireless controller and console covers will be released Sept. 1 and available via Sony Direct and certain retailers. Preorders begin July 28. Sony didn’t provide prices for the products.