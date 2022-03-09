Specifications and prices of the new AMD Ryzen 5000

Yesterday we gave you a preview with the keys of the next Ryzen 5000 processors that AMD is preparing, and what they will mean a major catalog renewal, since it will allow the Sunnyvale company to face Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors, especially the most competitive models within the “non-K” series.

Today I can share with you both the key specs of those new Ryzen 5000 processors as their possible prices, thanks to a new leak that has occurred recently, and that comes from a fairly reliable source. It is important that you keep in mind that these processors do not use a new architecture, they are also based on Zen 3 and use the TSMC 7nm node. All in all, the Ryzen 7 5800X 3D has an important peculiarity, and that is that it comes with a larger amount of vertically stacked L3 cache.

Said processor will be the most powerful of all the new Ryzen 5000 that AMD is going to launch, and it seems that could also become the chip with the highest single-wire performance on the market, thanks to its high IPC and the improvement that its greater amount of L3 cache will mean. According to AMD, this can increase gaming performance by up to 15%.

New Ryzen 5000: Models, specifications and prices

We start at the base, and we find the Ryzen 5 5500, a chip that will have 6 cores and 12 threads at 3.6 GHz-4.2 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 19 MB of total cache and a TDP of 65 watts. Its price will be 156 dollars, and will compete with the Core i5-12400F.

A rung above is the Ryzen 5 5600a chip that will maintain the configuration of 6 cores and 12 threads of the previous one, but that will have a greater amount of cache (35 MB in total), will work at 3.5 GHz-4.4 GHz, normal and turbo mode, and will cost $199. It will compete with the Intel Core i5 12500.

Above is the Ryzen 7 5700X, a highly anticipated processor that, frankly, should have been part of the first batch of AMD Ryzen 5000 processors. It will have 8 cores and 16 threads at 3.4 GHz-4.6 GHz, it will have 36 MB of total cache, it will have a TDP of 65 watts and it will cost $299. It will be a direct rival, for price, of the Intel Core i5-12600K.

At the top is the Ryzen 7 5800X 3D, an 8-core, 16-thread chip that will run at 3.4GHz-4.5GHz, add 100MB of total cache, have a TDP of 105 watts, and cost $449. It will compete with the Intel Core i7-12700K, although the Intel chip will be more powerful in multithreading.

Alongside these new Ryzen 5000 series chips, AMD plans to also expand its Ryzen 4000 series (Zen 2 architecture) with new chips that will reinforce the low-end. The Ryzen 3 4100 It will be the cheapest, and the least powerful, since it will have a configuration of 4 cores and 8 threads at 3.8 GHz-4 GHz, it will have only 6 MB of cache and it will have a TDP of 65 watts. Its price will be $99and will compete with the Intel Core i3 Gen10.

The next by power will be Ryzen 5 4500, which will increase the number of cores and threads to 6 and 12, will run at 3.6 GHz-4.1 GHz and will have 11 MB of cache. Your TDP will be 65 watts, and it will cost $129. It will compete, for performance and price, with the Core i5-10400. Lastly we have the Ryzen 5 4600Gwhich will have the same configuration as the previous one, but will work at frequencies of 3.7 GHz-4.2 GHz. It will cost $154.

If all goes according to plan, the launch of the new Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 4000 will take place at the end of April. There is no official date yet, so keep in mind that this information may change, both for the better (an early release) and for the worse (possible delays), although it is unlikely due to the tightness of the “schedule” AMD in the next few months.