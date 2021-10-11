Speakezee, 30-second audio stories that only last 7 days

The temporary is fashionable. Stories that last 24 hours, videos that are deleted when opened, texts from a single reading … on the one hand it is good news, since no one will like that certain things published are still alive in 10 years, but on the other it forces us to be always connected to lose what has just gone out through the networks.

Speakezee is a new app that wants to make peace with these two sides, and for this they have created an asynchronous social audio application where we can create and share 30-second voice clips that expire after 7 days.

Available at the moment only for iPhone, they believe that voice is the best way to convey a message, much more rewarding than any other means of communication (text, images, video). With that in mind they have been paying attention to the trends of the last few months to gather feedback from their first users and improve the experience.

It allows us to record stories and listen to others whenever we want, it doesn’t have to be a Clubhouse-style show. Stories and responses are 30 seconds long, so stories are short, but expire in 7 days.

The recording system is simple, as well as the navigation system, which allows you to listen to content by hashtags and meet new users to follow.

Now they are working on direct messaging, voice filters, and more.