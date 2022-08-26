Speaker problems: Apple extends the repair program for the iPhone 12

Some of the devices released in 2020 have component errors that make calling impossible. A free exchange is now longer possible.

is significantly expanding an exchange program for owners of 12 smartphones that was launched in August 2021. Anyone who has purchased an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro that has a specific error related to the handset speaker can now have it repaired free of charge for up to three years after purchase. Apple had previously limited the period to two years, which in Europe only corresponds to the warranty that is available anyway.

- Advertisement -

Annoying “no sound problem”

The manufacturer simply calls the error “no sound problem”. Apple has found that a “very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices” could “in some cases experience sound issues” due to a possibly faulty component in the receiver module. Affected devices are said to have been manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. In practice, this means that users simply cannot hear a caller on a phone call; listening to voice messages is also no longer possible.

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not make a sound from the earpiece when making or receiving calls, it may be eligible for service,” the company said. Apple explicitly emphasizes that iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not affected by the problem – at least they are not part of the repair program. If you have the same problem with these devices, you have to contact the Apple service contact and hope that there is an individual solution; in any case, they don’t seem to have the serial error found on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

How the repair is going

Apple gives three ways to get an affected iPhone 12 or 12 Pro repaired for free. Either you contact one Authorized Apple Service Provider (ASP)agreed one Genius Bar Appointment in a hopefully nearby Apple store or man Contact Apple Service to arrange for mailing to a repair center to cause. Apple first checks the devices to see if they fall under the repair program. If there are other errors – such as a broken display – these must be repaired in advance, if necessary for a fee.

- Advertisement -

It’s only logical that Apple is extending the “No Sound Problem” repair program. The first affected devices will soon be out of warranty, which is two years in Europe. Accordingly, affected users would have had no way of getting a free repair. It remains unclear why the company did not work with three years from the start. Such a “other damage” for an iPhone 12 that is not being repaired, the group costs a whopping 465 euros – unless you have taken out “AppleCare+” device protection, and the iPhone 12 Pro even costs 579 euros.