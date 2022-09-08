SPD digital politicians against Faeser’s push for new data retention

Interior Minister wants to collect masses of user traces again, but has also met with criticism from her parliamentary group. Then there is the debate about chat control.

The attempt by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) for a new edition of data retention also leads to opposition in her own ranks. Apparently, the head of department “got one out of it from a domestic policy point of view,” said the policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Jens Zimmermann, on Thursday at a round of talks of the parliament’s digital committee in Berlin. “It’s part of their job description.” However, given the coalition agreement, what Faeser outlined will hardly be possible.

“Legally secure on a case-by-case basis and by judicial decision”

The traffic light alliance has agreed: “In view of the current legal uncertainty, the imminent judgment of the European Court of Justice and the resulting security policy challenges, we will design the regulations on data retention in such a way that data can be stored in a legally secure manner and by judicial decision.”

In this sense, Zimmermann described a freezing of connection data in suspected cases when prosecutors called (“quick freeze”) and the so-called login trap as possible instruments. In the case of the latter, operators of social networks such as Facebook and Twitter in particular are said to work closely with the police to identify suspects and their IP addresses as soon as they log in again. There is also a “new openness” for such approaches at the working level of the Ministry of the Interior.

Faeser demands “maximum investigation pressure”

Like many observers, Zimmermann also assumes that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will decide on September 20 that the data retention requirements that have already been suspended here are not compatible with EU law. With the judgment there is then a “working basis” for further discussion. The question will also be to what extent IP addresses for certain purposes such as the fight child sexual abuse should be stored by whom and who could have access to this data.

In this area in particular, Faeser calls for user traces to be logged without cause in order to exert “maximum investigative pressure”. In principle, she wants to take tougher action against pedophile criminals and be able to identify more perpetrators. For this purpose, the retention of the relevant data is absolutely necessary.

Compromise draft coming soon

“Even the harshest critics of data retention have to admit: in certain cases there will be a need for identification,” explained Zimmermann. Currently, investigators are almost dependent on the “good will” of the network operator, since hardly anyone keeps connection data for billing purposes. In addition, anyone who raises doubts about the determination in the fight against child abuse is “first accused of the opposite by interested parties”. Faeser’s words may have come across as “a little more pithy” than intended.

In any case, Zimmermann thinks it’s better to actually use Quick Freeze now than to restart data retention “that only ever existed on paper”. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) is working with Faeser on a proposal with the “complete spectrum” of a compromise. The draft is coming soon said the Greens, who were also surprised by the Interior Minister’s statements. FDP parliamentary group leader Konstantin Kuhle assured on Twitter: “The traffic light coalition will bury data retention without cause.”

Chat control advocate Johansson

She finds the coalition agreement relatively clear on this point, added SPD digital politician Anna Kassautzki: “There will not be storage of IP addresses without cause. We’ll stick to that.” Law enforcement agencies are needed “that can investigate promptly” and have the necessary technical tools at their disposal. The sticking point here is often the staff, which may have to be increased in order to make Quick Freeze a sensible alternative.

Under the hook of wanting to take action against depictions of sexual abuse, EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson is also pushing ahead with the hotly disputed chat control in Germany. Faeser initially welcomed this initiative for nationwide child porn scans, but later declared parts of it to be legally sensitive. Zimmermann now recalled that Johansson was a social democrat and that Germany was pretty much alone in the EU in opposing her proposal.

Prevent the worst

The traffic light is hoping for support in resisting the project from “a few southern Europeans”, the Dutch and possibly Finland, Zimmermann reported. However, their fellow parliamentarians there had not heard of the subject until recently. The general weather situation is therefore not favourable. In the EU Parliament, too, German representatives would be quite isolated with their no to the draft law.

Personally, the SPD network expert cannot imagine that a chat check could endure before the ECJ. Nevertheless, it is important that civil society gets more involved and uses its European contacts to prevent the worst from happening. The Commission reminded Zimmermann that erotic portals such as xHamster or Pornhub are based in Cyprus and are undermining youth media protection from within the EU. That’s where the Brussels government institution should start.

Moderation in forums and chats for computer games

Kassautzki, who is the SPD reporter on chat control, hopes to be able to play for time on the issue. Fortunately, the Czech Presidency is not treating the dossier with high priority, so that in the meantime approaches should be pursued to actually better protect children. “Data protection is child protection,” emphasized the 28-year-old. It must become more difficult for potential perpetrators to address young people online. It is also important to have a moderator in forums and chats, for example for computer games. An internal group is currently working with the Ministry of the Interior to develop appropriate proposals.

The head of the digital committee, the Green Tabea Rößner, hinted that the committee would soon seek talks with Faeser on these points again. In addition to the interior minister, the heads of the departments for economy and digital affairs, Robert Habeck (Greens) and Volker Wissing (FDP), were already on the committee. We are still working on involving the public and civil society more in the work.



