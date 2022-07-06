SPC ZEUS 4G and PC ZEUS 4G Pro: two very easy-to-use smartphones for seniors, with Android 11 and cheap

SPC is a Spanish brand that focuses on the mobile sector for the elderly. Just for this audience, the company has just announced two new terminals: the SPC ZEUS 4G and SPC ZEUS 4G .

The two mobiles are quite similar to each other and share most of the exclusive functions for older people such as SOS button, charging base or simple interfacealthough one of them is more powerful and has 11, while the other has Android 11 Go.

SPC ZEUS 4G and SPC ZEUS 4G Pro data sheet

SPC ZEUS 4G SPC ZEUS 4G Pro Screen LCD 5.5″

HD+ LCD 5.5″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 158 x 73 x 9.8mm

154.5g 158 x 73 x 9.8mm

Helium A22 RAM 1GB 3GB Storage 16 GB 32GB Frontal camera 5MP 5MP Rear camera 5MP 13MP

charging cradle 2,400mAh

charging cradle Operating system Android 11Go Android 11 connectivity 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

jack

USB-C 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

jack

USB-C Others sos button

3 physical keys

easy mode

smart features sos button

3 physical keys

easy mode

smart features Price €119.90 €149.90

Mobile phones with useful functions for the elderly

There are two new mobiles for the elderly in the city. From a hardware point of view, they are two phones with 5.5-inch LCD screens and HD+ resolution, with a Helio A22 processor and a 2,400 mAh battery. As expected, they are not ordinary mobiles, something that is obvious.

To begin with, they have three physical buttons on the front, while behind there is a emergency button, well accessible and that is a classic in this type of mobile for the elderly. Both mobiles have a 2,400 mAh battery that can be charged with a normal USB-C cable or by charging them on their charging base, which keeps them vertically visible.

Both mobiles include a good series of exclusive functions useful for the elderly, ranging from a simplified interface with customizable shortcuts (for quick calls to contacts or opening apps, for example) to smart notificationswhich can notify a contact if the mobile has not been used or the battery drops below 15%, as well as remote configuration.

Both mobiles have a simple interface, with large and colorful icons, although if you prefer you can opt for the normal Android interface. The ZEUS 4G Pro has Android 11 installed, while the ZEUS 4G has Android 11 Go.

Other differences between the two is that the ZEUS 4G Pro is sold in a single 3+32 GB version, while the ZEUS 4G is 1+16 GB. In the cameras, there are also differences. The ZEUS 4G has 5 megapixel cameras both front and rearwhile the ZEUS 4G Pro raises the resolution of the main camera to 13 megapixels.

Versions and prices of the SPC ZEUS 4G and SPC ZEUS 4G Pro

The SPC ZEUS 4G Pro and SPC ZEUS 4G can now be purchased in Spain on the official SPC website and on Amazon. Both are available in a single version and in black. These are their prices:

SPC ZEUS 4G : €119.90

SPC ZEUS 4G Pro €149.90

More information | SPC