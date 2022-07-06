HomeMobileAndroidSPC ZEUS 4G and PC ZEUS 4G Pro: two very easy-to-use smartphones...

SPC ZEUS 4G and PC ZEUS 4G Pro: two very easy-to-use smartphones for seniors, with Android 11 and cheap

By Brian Adam
SPC is a Spanish brand that focuses on the mobile sector for the elderly. Just for this audience, the company has just announced two new terminals: the SPC ZEUS 4G and SPC ZEUS 4G pro.

The two mobiles are quite similar to each other and share most of the exclusive functions for older people such as SOS button, charging base or simple interfacealthough one of them is more powerful and has android 11, while the other has Android 11 Go.

SPC ZEUS 4G and SPC ZEUS 4G Pro data sheet

SPC ZEUS 4G

SPC ZEUS 4G Pro

Screen

LCD 5.5″
HD+

LCD 5.5″
HD+

Dimensions and weight

158 x 73 x 9.8mm
154.5g

158 x 73 x 9.8mm
154.5g

Processor

Helium A22

Helium A22

RAM

1GB

3GB

Storage

16 GB

32GB

Frontal camera

5MP

5MP

Rear camera

5MP

13MP

Drums

2,400mAh
charging cradle

2,400mAh
charging cradle

Operating system

Android 11Go

Android 11

connectivity

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
jack
USB-C

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
jack
USB-C

Others

sos button
3 physical keys
easy mode
smart features

sos button
3 physical keys
easy mode
smart features

Price

€119.90

€149.90

Mobile phones with useful functions for the elderly

There are two new mobiles for the elderly in the city. From a hardware point of view, they are two phones with 5.5-inch LCD screens and HD+ resolution, with a Helio A22 processor and a 2,400 mAh battery. As expected, they are not ordinary mobiles, something that is obvious.

To begin with, they have three physical buttons on the front, while behind there is a emergency button, well accessible and that is a classic in this type of mobile for the elderly. Both mobiles have a 2,400 mAh battery that can be charged with a normal USB-C cable or by charging them on their charging base, which keeps them vertically visible.

Basload

Both mobiles include a good series of exclusive functions useful for the elderly, ranging from a simplified interface with customizable shortcuts (for quick calls to contacts or opening apps, for example) to smart notificationswhich can notify a contact if the mobile has not been used or the battery drops below 15%, as well as remote configuration.

Both mobiles have a simple interface, with large and colorful icons, although if you prefer you can opt for the normal Android interface. The ZEUS 4G Pro has Android 11 installed, while the ZEUS 4G has Android 11 Go.

Spc Zeus 4g B 5

Other differences between the two is that the ZEUS 4G Pro is sold in a single 3+32 GB version, while the ZEUS 4G is 1+16 GB. In the cameras, there are also differences. The ZEUS 4G has 5 megapixel cameras both front and rearwhile the ZEUS 4G Pro raises the resolution of the main camera to 13 megapixels.

Versions and prices of the SPC ZEUS 4G and SPC ZEUS 4G Pro

spc

The SPC ZEUS 4G Pro and SPC ZEUS 4G can now be purchased in Spain on the official SPC website and on Amazon. Both are available in a single version and in black. These are their prices:

  • SPC ZEUS 4G: €119.90

  • SPC ZEUS 4G Pro €149.90

More information | SPC

