SPC Smartee Star combines a sporty and elegant design with an economical price

Smartwatches have already become one of the most common devices along with mobile phones, offering an ideal complement to monitor our day-to-day activities. However, in many cases, these devices come at prices that are not so affordable, something that SPC Smartee Starwhich lands as a device with an elegant design, various sports functions, and an economical price for all pockets.

Starting with its design, we find a watch with a square face (quite similar to Apple watches) with a 2.5D IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels, and two sphere sizes that will vary between 44 and 40 millimeters. Some design possibilities allow it to adapt to each style and the needs and tastes of each user, and manage to perfectly combine an attractive design with precise monitoring of physical activity and health status.

And it is that in relation to its capabilities, despite its restrained price, this smartwatch will offer us a wide range of functionalitieswith sensors for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen levels, a stress meter, a guided breathing assistant, a pedometer, as well as a multisport function with activities and exercises for up to 14 different disciplines.

Something that added to its Bluetooth connection and its compatibility with both iOS and Android deviceswill allow us to maintain total control of the measurements of our training sessions, routes and progress, through the convenient Smartee application.

Also, with 210 and 300 mAh batteriesdepending on their sphere size, the SPC Smartee Star assure us an autonomy more than enough to endure 24 hours a day without any problem.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the two variants of the SPC Smartee Star available through the brand’s official website, with prices that will start at 59.99 euros of the 40mm model (available in Golden Pink and Cosmic Blue colors) up to 69.90 euros of the 44 mm model (available in the colors Cosmic Blue and Gray).