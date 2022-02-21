MobileAndroidTech News

SPC Smart Ultimate, a cheap, stable phone with a long battery life

By: Brian Adam

Expanding its commitment to entry-level terminals, the Spanish company today presented the new SPC Smart Ultimatean economical, functional and stable smartphone, with a long battery life and a tremendously affordable price.

Under a simple but elegant design, with colors that fit with any age and a double textured finish that offers a better grip. Thus, the first thing that draws our attention to its large 6.1-inch IPS screen with HD+ resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) and a 19.5:9 Full Screen aspect ratio only outlined by lower and upper bezels, along with a small notch in the shape of a drop of water where your front camera will rest.

As for its photographic section, we find some simple but perfect characteristics to meet basic needs, with a 13 megapixel main sensor capable of recording videos in resolutions of up to 1080p under a frequency of 30 fps. For its part, its front camera reaches 8 megapixels with flash, making it easy to take both selfies and video calls.

Passing thus inside, we find a 2 GHz quad-core processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8300 graphics card, and a single configuration of 3 GB of RAM, enough to guarantee daily use and basic entertainment functions in a stable, fluid and uninterrupted way. And it is that in fact the SPC Smart Ultimate comes with Android 11 pre-installed, so we will have all the applications to which Google Mobile Services gives access.

focusing on connectivity for 4G networks, the SPC Smart Ultimate features 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi compatibility, with the ability to communicate with modems operating on 2.4 or 5 GHz frequencies for increased possibilities and speed browsing and downloading; what’s more, a Dual SIM functionality; Bluetooth 5.0, to guarantee the maximum transmission speed and the minimum energy consumption when connecting wireless devices; and the presence of a 3.5 mm jack input for headphones.

Lastly, it highlightsu 3,000 mAh lithium polymer battery (11.4 Wh), which although it might seem somewhat reduced compared to other terminals, guarantees us hours of autonomy without having to worry or stop to charge the phone.

Thus, and as we already anticipated, without a doubt the greatest attraction of the SPC Smart Ultimate lies in its economic price, already available through the brand’s official website under a price of 119.90 euros.

