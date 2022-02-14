SPC Smart Max 2, a simple, functional and tremendously cheap smartphone

While we love seeing the huge advances in smartphones, not all of us have thousands of dollars to invest in them. And sometimes we just need a simple terminal that meets our day to day. A premise that the SPC Smart Max 2 It covers wonderfully, presenting itself as a simple, functional and tremendously economical smartphone.

Under a compact design and a turquoise color with a double finish on its back cover, this terminal has a 5.5-inch widescreen IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, perfect for browsing and enjoying your favorite content anywhere, with image quality with FWVGA resolution (960 x 480 pixels) up to 16.7 million colors.

Passing thus inside, we find a 1.4 GHz quad-core processorsimple but quite capable that, along with the Android 11 Go operating system, offers us a fluid and precise operation for the most daily tasks. In terms of memory, this phone has 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of ROM, which can be expanded up to 256 GB more with the addition of a Micro SD card.





Following another of the main aspects, in the face of photography, this phone equips an 8 megapixel main camera with flash, compatible with video recording at 1080p and 30 fps, more than enough to comply with the publications for social networks. In addition, to facilitate both video calls and selfies, the smartphone incorporates a 5 megapixel front camera.

On the other hand, we also do not want to stop emphasizing that it is one of the few current smartphones that maintains the input for 3.5 mm jack, which added to the USB-C charging input itself, allows us to use all kinds of headphones and other accessories. Neither does its battery, which despite being based on one 2,500 mAH lithium-ion batterysomewhat reduced compared to other terminals, continues to guarantee us sufficient autonomy for daily use.

So, as you might expect given its budget orientation, the SPC Smart Max 2 focuses on the use of 4G networksalthough this does not mean that we have a more than enough connectivity section, completed with some Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 connections. In addition, we find some quite interesting added qualities such as its Dual SIM functionalitymaking it an interesting device for those who combine personal life and work.

Although without a doubt the best thing about this phone is its price. And it is that the Smart Max 2 is currently available on the SPC website for the impressive price of only 89.90 eurosconsidering itself as one of the most interesting entry-level high-end models today.