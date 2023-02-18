Spatial audio: Google prepares head tracking for Pixel Buds Pro headphones

Google is working on a head-tracking feature for the Pixel Buds Pro, allowing its most advanced headphones to be able to deliver the most immersive spatial audio experience by adapting sound to the user’s movements. In a report published on Wednesday (15), the 9to5Google revealed that the head tracking for the branded headphones could reach users soon. There is a hidden setting in the “Pixel” mobile accessory app that describes the new immersive spatial audio feature. Check out:

Using source code from a recent update to the Pixel Buds app, the dev team was able to force-activate a new settings page for spatial audio. There is a section titled “Device Details” for the Pixel Buds Pro where a new button to enable “Head Tracking” is displayed. - Advertisement - The configuration has the following description: The audio changes as you move your head to sound more natural.

The menu offers a demo that users can try head tracking. It’s a simple video with birdsong and classical music with spatial notions that seem to come from different directions when using the headphones. Google reiterates that the feature only works with supported content. These items are located under a section called “See How It Works”, which offers the typical “toggles” buttons for Spatial Audio and Head Tracking. This could mean that the demo video can be used to see the differences from the audio when only enabling one or both of these options.

It’s possible that the Pixel Buds Pro will receive support for head tracking via its upcoming firmware update, which is expected to be released next month. According to Google, the only phones that will support spatial audio are the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

See more!

- Advertisement -