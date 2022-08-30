Spare parts monitoring: Apple introduces longer serial numbers

Just in time for the start of its self-service repair program for the Mac, the iPhone group is expanding component tracking.

At , devices such as iPhones and Macs not only have their own serial numbers, numerous individual hardware components are also marked for traceability. Now the group seems to want to expand this: According to a report, Apple will introduce new, serial numbers for spare parts in October. This apparently serves to be able to clearly identify even more parts.

From 17 to 18 digits

Previously, repair components used a 17-digit serial number system. This will now expanded to 18 positions from the month after next. The new markings are used on the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and other devices, reports MacRumors, citing a memo that Apple sent to its official repair partners (Apple Authorized Service Provider, ASP). The new serial numbers should start on October 1st. Apparently they should be used for the components of new devices, spare parts for older hardware remain with 17-digit serial numbers.

Apple this week extended its Self Service Repair Program to portable Macs with the M1 chip. With the SSRP, private individuals in the USA can order spare parts, receive the necessary tools (also for rent) and should be able to carry out common repairs themselves, which is only really worthwhile to a limited extent. Previously, the program was only available for certain iPhone models; a start in Europe is planned in the foreseeable future. Spare parts are also marked with serial numbers for the SSRP.

Apple stays in control

All this is to ensure that Apple can ensure which channels the spare parts end up in, despite the expansion of its repair program to private individuals. For example, it is possible to check who ordered how many components in order to prevent resale. The group links orders in its freshly set up spare parts shop for end customers also with the serial numbers of the devices for which they are intended. For example, if you want a new top case for a Mac, you first have to type in its identification.

The traceability of the repair area goes beyond new spare parts, say critics. Apple also purchases defective replacement components. This not only serves sustainability – it also removes them from the market and can no longer be exploited. Since the replacement part prices are relatively high – for example, more than 500 US dollars for a top case including keyboard and battery, which is due for every battery replacement in a MacBook – users are motivated to send the components to Apple as well.

