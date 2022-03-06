Spanish National Police provides recommendations to gamers to protect their data

Without a doubt, the world of video games has become a sector that gains more followers over time. And it is that it is in video games where people can find an ideal means to entertain themselves and even earn money by playing professionally.

However, in the case of online video games, these can also be targeted by hackers to take advantage of their vulnerabilities and get hold of the games. player account data and profiles.

Being aware of this, the Spanish National Police has taken the initiative to use his official Twitter account to publish a series of recommendations aimed at people (gamers) who are dedicated to the practice of an online video game. This, with the aim of encouraging players to be cautious, not only with the strategies they use in the game, but also with their data so that it remains protected.

Among the recommendations given by the National Police to gamers are:

Set passwords that are not common and have a long extension.

Avoid installing additional programs that are suggested to you from sources outside the game’s online platform.

that are suggested to you from sources outside the game’s online platform. Keep an antivirus active on the computer while you are playing.

on the computer while you are playing. When you come across offers that seem too good to be true, make sure you check the profile of the seller or buyeras well as its history on the platform where the offer is published.

By following these recommendations as a player you can feel calm and focus on your games knowing that no one but you will have access to the data of the account created in the video game or on any other platform.