Spanish cops probing major Irish crime gang link after €80 million cocaine boat raid

Spanish cops have seized more than €80million worth of cocaine – and investigators believe some of it was destined for Ireland.

Crimefighters confiscated the 1.2 tonnes of high-grade drugs on a boat 600 miles west of the Canaries last Monday but details have only just emerged.

It had taken its cargo from South America when it was intercepted after a tip off from MAOC-N, the EU’s anti-drugs smuggling agency headed by former Garda Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan.

Cops said the shipment was destined for Spain or Portugal, from where it would be divided and delivered all over Europe.

One investigator told the Irish Mirror: “It was meant for all of Europe, including Ireland. In cases like this, European cartels club together and send in a large shipment, then break it up when it reaches land. It is probable that some of it was destined for Ireland.”

The investigator said it was not known which Irish group would have been involved in the operation.

But he added that only a handful – including the Kinahan mob – could have had the right resources.

