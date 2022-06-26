HomeTech NewsSpanish company Air Nostrum will launch commercial flights in zeppelin by 2026

Spanish company Air Nostrum will launch commercial flights in zeppelin by 2026

During the last century, the zeppelin was established as one of the first flying devices that was making its way into the field of air transportation, being used during the period between 1900 and 1930.

After this time the zeppelin was gradually being displaced due to the emergence of new means of transport, such as the airplane. Despite this, the zeppelin would not disappear completely, since currently in some countries this aircraft is used for advertising purposes.

However, it seems that there is a will on the part of two companies to take the zeppelin to its origins and turn it back into a means of transportation.

This project would be in charge of the British company Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) With Air Nostrum, which intend to put the zeppelin in circulation to cover the route of Barcelona a Palm in a time of four hours. This, through an agreement in which the acquisition of the first commercial units of its airship by the Spanish group is established.

It was announced the Airlander 10 as the model with which Air Nostrum will launch commercial flights in Spanish territory. This zeppelin has a structure with the capacity to hold about 100 passengers, also adding the intention to make this aircraft a sustainable alternative to regional flights.

Once the construction of this zeppelin is finished, Air Nostrum will be able to make use of it after having obtained the flight Certification, which is expected to happen for the year 2026, according to the projections made by HAV to have this model ready.

It is planned to carry out the construction of the Airlander 10 fleet in United Kingdom where it is estimated that some 1,800 British within what has been called a “new green aerospace manufacturing cluster”.

As far as the Airlander 10 is concerned, the efficiency demonstrated by this model in terms of fuel efficiency is remarkable.

In that sense, it has been proven that this airship is capable of covering the same distances as an airplane using a 75% less energy. This due to the presence of four combustion engines, the technology involved in its design and the helium volume that can be housed on your ship.

In terms of speed, the Airlander 10 can cruise up to 130km/halso having a load capacity of up to 10 tons. All this complemented with an autonomy of 7,400 km that allows this airship to be up to 5 days in a row on the airand can also reach a maximum height of 6 kilometers. It is expected that, when put into operation, the hybrid model of the Airlander 10 released in Spain will contribute to reducing by up to 90% carbon dioxide emissions.

