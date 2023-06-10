Spaniards at the forefront of physics: MIT recognizes three promising scientists

- Advertisement -

Three brilliant Spanish postdocs from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been recognized as the first fellows of the Mauricio and Carlota Botton Foundation.

Luis Antonio Benitez

Luis Antonio Beniteza citizen of Spain and Colombia, focuses his research on the electronic properties of novel quantum materials, with a special focus on two-dimensional materials such as graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides. Graphene, for example, is a substance made up of an extremely thin layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal mesh. Benítez’s work aims to expand our knowledge of these materials and unlock their full potential for future technologies.

Carolina Cuesta-Lazaro

On the other hand, Carolina Cuesta-Lazaro is interested in the crossover between cosmology and artificial intelligence. His work is focused on developing robust and interpretable machine learning models that can advance physics, especially the understanding of the accelerating expansion of the universe. This phenomenon, discovered at the end of the 20th century, suggests that the universe is not just expanding, but increasing faster, a question that continues to baffle physicists today.

Fernando Romero Lopez

Finally, Fernando Romero Lopez investigates the strong interactions between quarks and gluons, described by quantum chromodynamics (QCD for its acronym in English). Strong interactions are one of the four fundamental forces of physics and refer to how subatomic particles interact with each other. By combining effective field theories with numerical simulations of quantum field theories and machine learning tools, you seek a better understanding of the confinement mechanisms and properties of atomic nuclei.

Scholarships for doctoral students

The Mauritius and Carlota Botton Foundation has also funded fellowships for two PhD students in physics from MIT, demonstrating its commitment to developing the next generation of physics leaders.

Learn more at news.mit.edu