Spain will not be the first country to have 6G: they have already overtaken us on the right

The search for communications with higher network speeds is an area of ​​research that continues to expand, and while the deployment of commercial 5G networks globally is developing rapidly, researchers are already thinking about the next generation of mobile networks, which will be 6G .

Last year Spain allocated a budget item of 116 million euros to start a race for the implementation of 6G in 2030 to increase the data transmission speed of wireless networks, enhance cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence. However, they have anticipated us and an Asian country expects to have it ready two years before. South Korea hopes to have its 6G network in 2028 This same week it has been announced that South Korea to launch its own 6G network using world class technology, next generation mobile networks based on advanced software and strengthening their network supply chains. The news was announced by the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Asian country.

The South Korean government will incentivize local companies to produce materials, components and equipment for the development of its 6G network. It also plans to strengthen its supply chain to support such a network. A feasibility study investigating the core 6G technology is already underway. The project is worth 625.3 billion won (approximately 452.2 million euros).

With this initiative, South Korea aims to beat the rest of the world to 6G technology. South Korea is the fourth largest economy in Asia and accounted for 25.9% of 5G patents in 2022 (China meanwhile accounted for 26.8%). The South Korean government hopes to be able to beat 30% or more in 6G patents among the competition.

Big improvements of the sixth generation mobile

The generational leap from 5G to 6G will be very prominent, where the sixth generation will be a before and after because it will offer innovations in two key aspects: a higher speed and also lower latencyin addition to lower consumption.

It is estimated that the 6G can be up to 10 times faster than 5G, so you can move data and download much faster than with 5G. Specifically, there is talk of a new dimension in which millimeter vortex waves will be the protagonists. This is a new way of sending information wirelessly that allows you to multiply the speed of data transmission by 10.

6G, on paper, will allow downloads at speeds up to 1 Tbps (yes, a terabyte per second), 100 µs latency, 3 b/s/Hz spectral efficiency, satellite deployment, and more.

Coverage, security, and range will also be higher, so ubiquitous technology will be more secure with these notable enhancements. Experts indicate that 6G goes beyond a wired networkwith devices acting as antennas using a decentralized network that is not under the control of a single operator.