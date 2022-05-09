Spain will have the largest lithium deposit in Europe

Lithium is essential in batteries, and they are increasingly necessary to be able to move to an electric world, less dependent on fossil fuels.

The fact is that with this reality the rush to find new deposits has begun, and Lithium Iberia already has a project to exploit one in Extremadura, near the municipality of Cañaveral.

It has yet to be approved, but if so, we will have the largest deposit in Europe by 2025, reducing dependence on other areas of the world.

Only 340 million euros are needed to make the project a reality, and it is believed that lithium could be extracted for about 30 years, six in the open and 24 underground.

More than 400 workers will be needed who will go directly to the mine and the adjacent plant, although it is estimated that some 1,100 people will be hired indirectly.

Each year it will be possible to obtain 1.2 million tons of lithium, enough to generate 30,000 tons of lithium sulfate, which is what electric cars need, manufacturers that will be able to start obtaining the material in just two years.

Over the next few years, many projects will be carried out to promote the electric car, and it will be necessary to synchronize the extraction of lithium for the ambitious plans to materialize.

The mine will obtain energy from a photovoltaic plant located 16 km away, so the idea is to respect the environment as much as possible.