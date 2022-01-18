Spain regulates the advertising of cryptocurrencies carried out by influencers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The circular prepared by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has already been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) will regulate the advertising and promotion of cryptocurrencies in Spain. The new regulations, which will come into force in mid-February, will impose a strong restriction on the advertising activities of cryptocurrencies.

Advertisers and influencers will be required to report the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies

The document is quite exhaustive and contemplates a great variety of limits and conditions to the promotion of cryptocurrencies. One of the most forceful points is the one that regulates the advertising of cryptocurrencies by influencers, popular characters and advertisers on television, radio or press.

With the new legislation, influencers and advertisers with more than 100,000 followers They must notify the CNMV ten days in advance if they are going to insert cryptocurrency advertising. Failure to comply with this point can lead to fines of up to 300,000 euros.

This rule will be valid for those advertising campaigns considered “massive”. However, the regulations do not specify the criteria that will be followed to determine when a campaign is massive.

Likewise, influencers who receive money for talking about cryptocurrencies must declare it publicly. In that case, they will also be forced to inform their followers about the risks of cryptocurrencies. The document requires them to provide “clear and unbiased information” about the dangers of an investment in these unregulated currencies.

With this regulation, Spain becomes the first country in the European Union to regulate the advertising of cryptocurrencies. The member countries have not yet reached a common position on these currencies and their advertising promotion.

However, countries like France have already imposed fines for advertising campaigns related to cryptocurrencies. Last July, French authorities fined a celebrity for “deceptive business practices” €20,000 for promoting Bitcoin on her Snapchat.

