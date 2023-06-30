Spain does not always win: this European operator launches 10 gig fiber throughout the country

In Spain we are one of the countries in which the 10Gbps networks They are not strange to us, thanks to the implementation of Orange and Digi with XGSPON technology. This made us receive the honor of being considered as the with the fastest in the world according to Cloudflare. However, little by little more operators in other countries decide to make the leap to 10 gigabytes of speed.

It has been the Belgian operator Proximus who has decided to bet on the launch of its Multigig technology and be able to provide XGS-PON connection in practically the entire country, as long as the fiber arrived. Belgium signs up for 10 gigabytes Following its launch in five major cities earlier this year, the Multigig technology from the Belgian operator Proximus It is now also available in all areas where there is fiber coverage. With this rollout, it becomes the fastest internet in Belgium for uploads, downloads and latency and will be integrated into new Flex Fiber packages for residential customers starting July 10 and existing fiber customers will automatically get higher speeds as well. According to Proximus, his ambition is to provide all families with a Gigabit connection for everyone in 2032 plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

By the end of March, Proximus had reached a national coverage rate of 23%, with close to 1.4 million homes and businesses connected. Fiber rollout is currently underway in 106 towns and cities across the country. In the Brussels region, more than 50% of the population is already covered. This launch of Multigig technology is a great milestone for the country, where the average speed is considered to be only 100 Mbps download.

Commenting on the development, Jim Casteele, Proximus Consumer Market Leader, said: “The launch of the Gigabit network in Belgium is one of the most important pillars of our ‘bold2025’ strategy. Following the launch in five cities earlier this year, I am proud to announce that Multigig technology will be available in all fiber zones in Belgium from July 10. Proximus integrates ultra-fast technology to the residential offer with 3 renewed Flex Fiber packs, guaranteeing an unbeatable browsing experience from 2.5 Gbps to 8.5 Gbps using 10 Gbps technology. With the fastest internet over fiber, Proximus sets itself apart from its competitors. And it does so in terms of speed, as well as stability and symmetrical speeds, a first for Belgium.”.

New Proximus Flex Fiber Bundles

Proximus says it is ready to make its mark on the Internet market once again with the introduction of new Flex Fiber bundles designed for residential customers. Starting July 10, residential customers can select from three Internet speeds based on their specific requirements. These packages include:

Mega Fiber (Standard Package) : Designed for home workers and streamers, it provides symmetrical speeds of up to 500 Mbps for both downloads and uploads, five times faster than the average Internet speed in Belgium.

: Designed for home workers and streamers, it provides symmetrical speeds of up to 500 Mbps for both downloads and uploads, five times faster than the average Internet speed in Belgium. Giga Fiber (15 additional euros per month) : Ideal for families looking for high speeds, offering download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and upload speeds of 500 Mbps, twenty-five times faster than the average Internet speed in Belgium. This package also includes Wi-Fi boosters for better coverage and unlimited calls to landlines within Belgium.

: Ideal for families looking for high speeds, offering download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and upload speeds of 500 Mbps, twenty-five times faster than the average Internet speed in Belgium. This package also includes Wi-Fi boosters for better coverage and unlimited calls to landlines within Belgium. Ultra Fiber (42 additional euros per month): The best Internet experience, offering speeds of up to 8.5 Gbps for downloads and 1 Gbps for uploads, ninety times faster than the average Internet speed in Belgium. Customers who opt for this package will also benefit from Wi-Fi boosters for wider coverage and unlimited calls to landlines within Belgium.

Proximus will individually notify these existing fiber customers of speed upgrades. Non-bundled fiber customers will not experience any changes to their current Internet connection.