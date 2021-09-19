SpaceX is already part of the space tourism club

With actors like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic it is unthinkable to deny that the world of aerospace activities is experiencing a new golden age. With motivations substantially different from those experienced in the sixties, yes, and with our sights set on much higher points than we lived throughout the eighties and nineties with the space shuttles, which were a masterpiece engineering, but with a limited scope.

This great space race has its positive and negative points, of course. The best part, without a doubt, is the one represented by initiatives such as the Artemis Project, which aims to take us back to the Moon in this decade, and hopefully to Mars in the next. The not so positive is found in initiatives that, although interesting for a few, do not serve the general interest and, if we analyze them a bit, they seem to go against it.

I am speaking, in this case, of space tourism, an activity in which in a few months we have experienced the first debut of Virgin Galactic, a few days after Blue Origin and, These days, from SpaceX. The first two, as we already told you at the time, consisted of an ascent to a certain height, with the subsequent fall (controlled, of course). However, and as we also told you at the time, SpaceX’s plans were much more ambitious, because unlike what its competition offers, with a false sense of weightlessness for a few seconds, this time tourists have come to the orbit.

More specifically, the four crew members of the mission, neither of which is an astronaut, they have spent three days about 590 kilometers above the surface of the Earth, orbiting our planet aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Although it was not a scientific mission itself, the participants did have carried out some biometric measurements, the results of which may be interesting for scientific studies.

The flight, operated by SpaceX, has been funded by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who has been part of the crew, and who has paid for the other three tickets, which he offered through a raffle and a fundraising partnership with a children’s hospital. The other three participants were geoscientist and science communicator Dr. Sian Proctor, medical assistant Hayley Arceneaux, and engineer Chris Sembroski. The flight has received the name Inspiration4, and its development has been followed through your Twitter account.

The “mission” (I think the reason for the quotation marks is evident) has been a success, with the Crew Dragon landing just hours ago in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Florida. A success for SpaceX that, among other things, reinforces the plans for an upcoming tourist flight, this much longer and more complex one, which will take place next January, also on board the Creo Dragon.

Said spacewalk is called AX-1, It will be commanded by astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who will travel accompanied by real estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark Pathy and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe. Together they will fly to the International Space Station, where they will stay for eight days, I imagine that in the All Inclusive mode, although in this case I imagine that without cocktails with little paper umbrellas and Balinese beds.

Images: Inspiration4 / SpaceX