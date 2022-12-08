SpaceX introduced Starshield, a satellite Internet service for government customers

SpaceX, which already has the Starlink satellite Internet company, announced the extension of its services to a new customer profile, through a recently launched service.

This is Starshield, a service that uses the Starlink constellation of satellites to provide connectivity to government agencies.

SpaceX now offers satellite Internet through an exclusive service for governments

This new service, which could be classified as a “brother” of Starlink, but specifically dedicated to serving government agencies, focused on protecting national security.

As background, it should be remembered that this same year, SpaceX provided Starlink services Ukrainian military personnel and civilians to stay connected during the height of the Russian invasion.

On its website, SpaceX dedicated a new space to starshieldwhere they point out that “Starshield Leverages SpaceX’s Starlink Technology and Launch Capability to Support Homeland Security Efforts«.

Marking their respective differences with the satellite Internet service that we already know from this company, on their portal they indicate that “While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use, with an initial focus on three areas”, which are the observation of the Earth, through a detection system and delivery of processed data; communications, through a secured infrastructure and global reach; and the management of hosted payloads, which are attachments for satellites that allow their integration with a communications circuit.

Starshield satellites can also use the same inter-satellite laser communications terminal featured on Starlink satellites. SpaceX refers to this as “the only orbiting communications laser operating at scale today”.

The main point of difference that Starshield presents at a technical level with respect to Starlink is that the new service will be equipped with a greater security infrastructure, with “additional high-security cryptographic capacity, to host classified payloads and process data securely, meeting the most stringent government requirements”.

As support for the new service offered, from SpaceX they point out that thanks to the continuous work they have sustained with the United States Department of Defense and other partners, they have the required capacity to provide connectivity to a more demanding customer profile, such as government agencies.

Currently, SpaceX has more than 3,200 active Starlink satellites in orbit and intends to grow its constellation in the coming months, to extend its reach to more latitudes on the planet.