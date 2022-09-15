SpaceSense: WLAN lamps as motion detectors

WiZ, Signify’s WiFi lighting system, will use and illuminants as in the future.

The WiZ portfolio currently includes the typical retrofit lamps, complete lights and some accessories. Top dog Hue, also part of the Signify Group, relies on ZigBee, WiZ on Wi-Fi. Together with the completely revised WiZ v2 app, the company has now introduced the function. A Wi-Fi sensor technology that allows the WLAN components to be used as motion detectors.

The outdoor chain of lights from WiZ will be available from October at a price of 120 euros.

Each WiZ component in the local WLAN continuously monitors the quality of the Wi-Fi connection to the router. This changes as soon as people or animals cross the room and thus block the radio signals. In order for the components to derive the presence information from this, they must first be calibrated via the app. To do this, you first have to leave the respective room in order to walk through it when prompted by the app. From now on, motion detection can be used as a trigger for automations in the WiZ system. If you reduce the sensitivity of SpaceSense in the app, the system should also be able to distinguish between humans and animals. If the cat runs through the living room, the lights stay off.

SpaceSense requires two WiZ components per room, regardless of whether they are lamps, lights or adapters. Most WiZ components shipped since September 2021 are suitable, as well as products from the Connected-by-WiZ family and Philips Smart LEDs. Users of the old app can use WiZ v2 in parallel to get used to the new user interface. WiZ has aligned the Android and iOS versions so that users will have fewer problems when changing systems in the future.

Alongside the app, the company has announced other products. These include a chain of lights (120 euros from October), the Ambiente Lightstrip (35 euros) and the WiZ panels available in various sizes (70 – 130 euros). They should be available in stores by October at the latest, and the WiZ app for Android and iOS should be available for download as early as September.



