Spaces, the new from PicsArt to participate in thematic communities

PicsArt, the application that combines social network functions with design and digital image retouching tools, has just launched Spaces, its new thematic communities function, where users can unite to “show the most creative side” related to their subjects favorites.

As part of Spaces, users will be able to view other users’ posts and share their own, as well as be able to interact with them through liking, commenting, and remixing posts.



Users will be able to create their Spaces communities in the future

Of course, the creation of communities will not be in the hands of the users themselves, who will limit themselves only to suggesting the creation of new communities that do not yet exist, although in the future there will be the possibility that they can also create the same ones. yours and moderate them, in line with the app’s intent to focus more on social features.

Currently there are communities called “Cats”, “Generative AI”, “K-pop Fans” and “Light Effect Edits”, as they comment in the application’s own statement.

Initially available in a few markets

To access the new feature, you must be a Standard or Gold member, be in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand or Australia, markets where it is currently reaching (although they promise to expand it to more markets soon), and have of the most recent version of the application, both on the web and for Android and iOS.

Once the requirements are met, users will see a new icon on the top right of their screen.

From there they will be able to access to navigate between the different existing communities and see the available publications, with which they will be able to interact, although they must join them to be able to contribute their own publications.

They will be able to contribute their publications by going to the images they have locally on their mobile devices, although they will also have the ability to publish in the Spaces communities through the Picsart editor or their profiles.

Generation Z promoting the growth and popularization of the platform

Some go so far as to point to PicsArt as one of the alternatives to Instagram, so that the arrival of Spaces as a function of thematic communities can reinforce it in this position, given that Instagram lacks a community function that allows users to be grouped based on common interests.

In this sense, it must be taken into account that PicsArt has more than 150 million monthly active users, 80% of them under 35 years of age.

PicsArt notes that in early testing with Spaces they noticed users generated 15x more posts and increased engagement on posts 20x across the platform.

More information/image credit: PicsArt