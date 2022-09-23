Space simulation: “Star Citizen” cracks 500 million US dollars

The crowdfunded “Star ” sets new records: Over 500 US were taken. A release date is not in sight.

It is one of the most fascinating and controversial video game projects of all time: The studio behind the space simulation “Star Citizen” have crowdfunded more than 500 million US dollars for the development.

The games magazine Eurogamer noticed this milestone. On its website, the developer studio Cloud Imperium Games provides regular information about the income from its crowdfunding project, which is mainly fed by early access to a playable alpha and expenses for virtual ships. These elaborately designed digital spaceships are sold for prices between 50 and several thousand euros. Clowd Imperium Games has raised 100 million US dollars via crowdfunding in the past ten months alone. According to the “Star Citizen” website, there are now over 4 million players.

More than ten years of development

“Star Citizen” is considered the most expensive video game of all time because of its record earnings. The space simulation was announced in September 2012, and since then the project has become more and more ambitious: More ships, more details, more game mechanics, a persistent universe – the crowdfunding sum grew as the ambition grew.

Meanwhile, release dates were getting further and further into the distance: Originally, head of development Chris Roberts promised 2014 as the release date, since then there have been several other periods that have not been met. There is currently no date in sight.

In principle, “Star Citizen” is already playable: In an alpha version, supporters of the game can run around on space stations, fly ships and collect minerals. The fun of the game is hampered by, among other things, innumerable bugs and deadly elevators – an alpha. In addition to the multiplayer space simulation “Star Citizen”, Cloud Imperium Games is developing a single-player offshoot called “Squadron 42”.



(then)

