SP City Hall launches app to rival Uber and 99 that pays 89% of the fare to the driver

The City Hall of São Paulo presented yesterday, Thursday (9), a new mobility app to rival services like Uber It is 99. One of the advantages of the app is the charging of a flat rate of 10.95% on ride values ​​for drivers. Therefore, according to the City Hall of São Paulo, drivers should keep 89.05% of the fare. Furthermore, as there is no dynamic tariff, the new solution promises fairer earnings for professionals than the competition offers.

As for the prices charged to passengers, those responsible said that the differences should occur at peak times, since there is no dynamic tariff in these periods. At regular times, prices should be comparable to other platforms. - Advertisement - Called “MobizapSP”, the application is now available for download for drivers and passengers on Android and iOS operating systems, but it is still not possible to request trips, as the city hall is waiting for the registration of interested drivers.





The MobizapSP app was developed in partnership with the Municipal Department of Mobility and Traffic of São Paulo and was created by the company Consilux Tecnologia, after a five-year bidding process won by the 3C Consortium to develop and manage the solution. This is the new Oppo Watch 2, with a battery life of up to 16 days Payments can be made with credit and debit cards, prepaid credit, physical money and also through a digital wallet that is yet to be introduced; The driver can choose which means of payment to accept in races. As security measures, the city hall highlighted a “panic button” that should trigger the Military Police in emergency cases. In the registration, basic data will also be required, in addition to selfies to prove identity and documentation.

