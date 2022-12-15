SP City Hall announces new rules for Uber, 99 and other transport apps

On the last December 12th, the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Apps, which started in 2021, unanimously approved the final report of the investigations with recommendations on transport by apps and delivery in the capital of São Paulo, which aims to review the regulation of passenger transport services and a new rule for delivery services, better working conditions and the urgency of social security legislation aimed at these categories. With that, we then have the stipulation of new rules for services like Uber, 99 and the like.

After the approval of the final investigation report with recommendations on app transport and delivery in the city of São Paulo by the CPI dosApplications, Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo, published in the Official Gazette of the City of São Paulo on Tuesday, 13th, a decree with new rules on the use of app cars in the city of São Paulo. The changes took effect from the day the decree was published. - Advertisement - Among the main requirements of the new decree is the amendment so that the application cars have a maximum of ten years of manufacture (the previous rule was five years) and carry out the inspection and technical inspection of the vehicle according to the parameters and frequency defined by the municipality. The city hall claims that the changes aim to increase security in services. Here’s a summary of the new rules:

Prove the issuance and maintenance of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Certificate (CRVL) in the Municipality of São Paulo, if the vehicle is owned by a company, or in the municipality where the driver resides, if the vehicle is owned by an individual.

Carry out a vehicle technical inspection and inspection, according to the parameters and frequency defined by the CMUV.

Operate a motor vehicle with a maximum of ten years of manufacture. In the 2016 decree, the permission was up to five years.

In response to the changes, Uber claims that the new decree extending the vehicle age in São Paulo brings important advances because it takes into account the economic reality and the aging of the average age of the Europeian fleet. - Advertisement - As for the obligation of the inspection, the platform points out that there is no provision in Federal Law 13.640, which regulated the applications and which marks the municipal regulations, according to the understanding consolidated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “Therefore, still in 2019, this vehicle inspection requirement had already been suspended in the municipality by court decision”. As for the change that aims to restrict the provision of private transport services to vehicles from certain municipalities, Uber claims that this is a setback for São Paulo regulation. It is also not foreseen in federal law and the decree intends not only to prevent more people from generating income, but also disintegrates mobility in troubled regions such as São Paulo. The proposal to restrict registration has been suspended by Justice since 2018.

Will these changes bring benefits to consumers or will we only have older cars circulating?

