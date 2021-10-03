South Korea debuts giant ballistic missile submarine

Although COVID-19 has been the main issue that has occupied the agenda of all the governments of the world, parallel to it has been developing a fact that seems to be going unnoticed by a large part of the world population, and that is that the main powers of the world are rearming.

One of them, South Korea, has recently launched a 3,000-ton submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles. According to a statement issued by the navy of that country, this submarine constitutes the third great addition of its kind built within the territory.

The shipyard of the Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., in the city of Ulsan, in the southeastern section of South Korea, was the scene where the launching ceremony of the new submarine took place.

It is worth mentioning that they were invested $ 2,770 million to materialize this project. Regarding its structure, this submarine has dimensions of 9.6 meters wide and 83.5 meters long, with the capacity to transport up to 50 crew and keep them under water continuously for 20 days.

All these data were provided by the Administration of the Defense Acquisition Program (DAPA) of the country, who said that the delivery of this vessel to the Navy will be carried out in 2024 after completing an extensive period of test operations.

On the other hand, the Navy expressed in a statement regarding this submarine:

[…] has a great ability to deter provocation, as it can be equipped with SLBMs fired earlier this month […] About 76 percent of its parts are locally produced, allowing maintenance and other technological supports in a timely manner.

It should be noted that already at the beginning of September South Korea had given the scoop on this submarine during the test launch of the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine, which, like the latter, presents 6 vertical landing tubes with capacity to fire ballistic missiles.

However, its neighbor, North Korea, did not want to be left behind, since it is known that its president has been promoting the construction of projects in SLBM material and submarines.