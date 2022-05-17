South Dublin woman killed by car fleeing police in Texas

A South Dublin woman was tragically killed in a road collision after the car she was driving was hit by another vehicle fleeing the police.

Melissa Mapa died in the crash in Euless, Fort Worth, Texas on May 10 just after midnight.

Melissa grew up in south Dublin before she moved to Texas to study at the University of Texas.

A police officer tried to stop the black Ford Focus which struck Melissa’s car after they noticed the vehicle had two different license plates, Fort Worth Police said.

The officer attempted to pull the car over by using their lights and sirens but the vehicle sped off instead of stopping.

Marcus Dunson, a witness to the crash, told local news outlet 5NBC that he saw a police officer check Mapa’s pulse.

He said: “He reached in to feel the lady’s pulse and shook his head and I’m assuming she’s gone.”

Dunson said that he heard screams coming from the scene of the crash and ran over to help.

He said: “I heard another gentleman scream from around the corner over there and I went up and it was a friend of mine.

“I told him, man you got to stay where you’re at, you might have a spinal injury I can’t pull you out.”

