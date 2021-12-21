South Dublin man thanks Garda that delivered food for going ‘beyond the call of duty’

A man has told how he opened the door to a garda with his food – after the original delivery worker was pulled over and arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

John Larkin had ordered chicken and noodles for himself, his wife and children on Sunday evening.

He got a message the food had left the restaurant and was on its way to their home in Booterstown, South Dublin.

But Mr Larkin was left bemused when a garda showed up with their meal.

He told the Irish Mirror: “I was so confused. I got the update from my phone to say the food had left the restaurant.

“The doorbell rang, I assumed it was the delivery driver.

“And we weren’t having a party or anything – it was just myself, my wife and the kids. I opened the front door and he looked at me – I was kind of surprised – and he said, ‘Did you order food for delivery?’

“I just looked at his shoulder pads for the number on it and I just asked myself what’s going on – why is the guy dressed up as a guard? He was like, ‘We detained the delivery driver. I decided to deliver it before it went cold’.”

Mr Larkin, who runs a handmade Irish soap company named The Black Stuff, tweeted to hail gardai for the kind gesture. And the cop who made the delivery has since got in touch with him to say thanks for highlighting it on social media.

The tweet has more than 600 retweets and nearly 8,600 likes.

Asked did he realise his post would go viral, Mr Larkin added: “I did not. I’ve been on Twitter since 2010 and never had any traction. I’m not that funny or entertaining.

“This was just a good moment I think. It’s a nice Christmas moment. I thought it was nice.

“Like so many times I’ve ordered food in the past which never turned up. You kind of wonder now in hindsight what happened all those other times. But yeah, it was beyond the call of duty.”

The food delivery firm was contacted for comment regarding its driver’s arrest.

