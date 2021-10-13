South Dublin councillors vote to boycott all Israeli goods

South Dublin councillors have voted to boycott all Israeli goods on the back of the country’s ‘murderous campaign’ against Palestine.

The motion was forwarded by Tallaght Centreal Sinn Fein Cllr Cathal King at the full South Dublin County Council meeting, which was held virtually on Monday evening.

In his motion, Cllr King called on his fellow councillors to write letters to to the Department of the Taoiseach, all other Local Authorities in the state and Retail Ireland calling on the Irish and International Supermarkets to join the Boycott of all Israeli Goods as a “response to the current and never ending murderous campaign against the Palestinian people including thousands of innocent men, women and children.”

Before the vote, Cllr King described the “unacceptable deaths of men, women and children” that occurred during the outbreak of violence in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in May.

After some debate, the motion was supported by his fellow Sinn Fein councillors Cllr Louise Dunne and Cllr Derren Ó Brádaigh.

The motion was eventually passed by 19 votes to 13 with only two abstensions.

Taking to social media after the vote, Cllr King said that he was “delighted” to see the motion passed.

He wrote on Facebook: “Was delighted to get my Boycott ALL Israeli goods motion passed at tonight’s Full Council meeting after submitting it following Israel’s murderous incursion into the Palestinian Territories last May.

“We’ve previously had expel the Israeli ambassador motions passed but got angry letters back to me and Louise from the ambassador calling us terrorists and terrorist sympathizers.”

Cllr King said that he believed the only way to change Israel’s actions is by “hitting them in their pockets where it hurts.”

“Everything else has failed so far. So let’s try this- it worked with the similar apartheid regime in South Africa when those brave Dublin Dunne’s stores women refused to handle apartheid goods.

“This is the same idea. We can’t let the slaughter continue without trying new things. Thanks to my comrades and other colleagues for their support- it is so very much appreciated,” concluded Cllr King.

