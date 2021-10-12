South Dublin councillors approve Age Friendly Homes development for Rathfarnham

South Dublin County councillors have approved a proposed development for Age Friendly Homes in the Rathfarnham area.

The decision had been deferred until tonight’s virtual meeting of the South Dublin County Council.

South Dublin County Council’s project includes the construction of six one-bedroom, one-storey houses, two two-bedroom ground floor apartments, and two two-bedroom first floor apartments.

The housing provision comprises of one-storey terraced units and two-storey terraced end units, grouped around a central courtyard.

Provision of landscaping works to boundaries and all necessary associated ancillary works on the site and to adjacent areas including community room is included.

The public consultation for the new development lasted for a period of four weeks from May 27 earlier this year.

The proposed development under the Age Friendly Housing Schemes Part 8 divided councillors, many of whom noted concerns over greenery space for children and young people in the area.

Labour Party Cllr Pamela Kearns was among to express concern over the location of the age friendly homes in the Rathfarnham area.

She said: “I absolutely support the Age Friendly Homes strategy, but I don’t think this is an appropriate location it’s on a small green space, right on the edge of a housing development.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Cllr Lynn McCrave questioned why the development was proposed to be built on a ‘little post card stamp.’

She said: “I fully support the principle of age friendly homes but I question the aspect of these SHDs that green space has to be put in place for children, why are we putting it in this little post card stamp? I’ll be voting against.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail Cllr Teresa Costello, Cllr Ed O’Brien and Green Party Cllr Suzanne McEnameny were in favour of the social housing project.

Cllr Costello said: “I’ll be voting in favour, I hate the loss of a green space but we owe it to the older generation to help them be as independent for as long as possible.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Ed O’Brien said that the age friendly homes would “not completely be completely erroding the green space.

He said: “Always the issues that come up with these cases are traffic, anti-social behaviour and loss of green space. I think we should step back and prioritise, and I believe we should deliver this age friendly development.”

Cllr McEnegmy acknowledged that there is “competing needs for housing and green space.”

She said: “I conclude the needs for housing is greater but ask that there is still space for young people to run around without paths, more considerations that the planners could take on board.”

The motion for the age friendly social housing development at Pearse Brother’s Park in Rathfarnham was ultimately passed at the South Dublin County Council virtual meeting.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter for all the latest Dublin news.