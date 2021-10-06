Source codes, payment reports and more information on massive data theft from Twitch

Twitch has suffered a massive data theft that could create many problems for the entire future of the platform. The amount of information pulled from the platform must be one of the biggest leaks on record. The event was announced through 4chan, where a user published a 125GB torrent, with files ranging from the source code of the apps, to payment histories.

The company has admitted the security breach and claims to be working to mitigate the problem, however, it represents a very strong blow that reaches users.

What does massive data theft from Twitch include?

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. – Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

Some hours of the information leak passed and Twitch confirmed the attack and indicated that they are working on knowing its magnitude. We are talking about a platform that occupies the leadership of the streaming sector and where many creators have been migrating. Precisely these users have also been victims of massive data theft from Twitch, because within the 125GB of the file there are 3 years of detailed reports of their payments and the history of comments.

Part of this file released via torrent contains the source codes for Twitch’s desktop and mobile applications. As if that weren’t enough, they also involve the entire history of website code updates.

Likewise, internal company documents have been obtained that talk about “Vapor”, a competitor that prepares Amazon Game Studios for Steam. According to what is known about this document, the service will have a chat called “Vapeworld” and everything can be integrated into the Twitch transmissions. On the other hand, it seems that this file does not handle passwords of the users of the platform.

However, this does not mean that the information has not been extracted because it is said that it is only the first part of this massive data theft from Twitch. If you are a user of the platform, change your password immediately, as a security measure.