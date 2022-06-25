If you like to listen to sounds of nature to study or relax, you will be interested in knowing the dynamics of Earthr.fm.

It is a website that collects natural sounds from different parts of the world so that users can enjoy them from their devices.

[mb_related_posts1]

A website with recordings of nature sounds from around the world

We have already shared many tools that offer a combination of sounds for our work or study sessions. For example, those sites that allow you to combine different environmental sounds, sounds of the world’s forests, background sounds for teleworking, among many other options.

And now we add a new proposal with Earthr.fm. It is a website that compiles recordings of sounds of nature from different parts of the world, thanks to the work of collaborators:

We are building a free, non-profit repository of pure, immersive natural soundscapes as a fundraising platform for local grassroots charities that support the restoration of our natural world.

For example, you can hear the sound of the pine forests of Ireland, the sound of the wind in Kalgoorlie, the sound of the Antarctic petrel in Queen Maud Land or the song of the humpback whale off the coast of Tonga.

To find the sound you are looking for, you just have to scroll the map and click on the heart that is in the area that interests you. The sidebar shows which sound and zone the recording corresponds to, and at the bottom is the player to listen to the chosen sound or the ones you add to the list.

As mentioned in the site description, they add a new nature sound every three days, so you’ll always have a new option to discover and save to your favourites.

[mb_related_posts2]