SoundCloud is the last to want to resemble TikTok with its new test function

SoundCloud, initially also known as the YouTube of audio, is beginning to test a music discovery feature that will be quite familiar to users of the well-known video platform TikTok.

As of now, a select group of users with the SoundCloud app for Android and iOS are beginning to encounter a new vertical scrolling feed called Discover, after which they will receive a series of AI-powered recommendations based on listening history and musical tastes.



In this regard, it is worth remembering that SoundCloud acquired the startup Musiio last year with the aim of improving its discovery capabilities, which will now drive the new feature under test.

Users will find in each recommendation the particular reason that motivated their choice, indicating that their choice is due to following a certain user or that they have marked a certain musical theme as “like”.

The TikTok experience as a role model for the rest

With the introduction of the Discover feed, the traditional feed is renamed “Following”, where users will only find new posts being made by those users who are being followed.

In any case, through one feed or another, users will only get samples of 30 seconds in length and with the possibility of listening to it completely through the play button.

In addition, they will also have the opportunity to comment on the recommendation or even include it in the playlist. The experience is quite similar to that offered by TikTok in its application, so the learning curve is practically nil for regular users of social networks.

Not to be left behind in the discovery of musical themes

And it is that there are not a few applications and social platforms that are adopting the content discovery model available in the TikTok user experience, despite the fact that TikTok also seeks to resemble other platforms, as we have also been seeing.

With some 130 million users as well as more than 320 million music tracks from more than 40 million creators, SpundCloud is thus trying to boost music discovery to better compete with other similar discovery platforms.

Image Credit: SoundCloud