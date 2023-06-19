Sound simulation, a revolution in robot training

- Advertisement -

A new form of robotic training has entered the field of artificial intelligence, pushing the limits of what these robots can do. sonicversedeveloped by researchers at the Stanford Universityis a revolutionary simulation platform that incorporates both visual and auditory elements, promising to transform the future of robotics.

Sonicverse: A New Dimension in Robot Training

While humans perceive the world through a multitude of senses, robots have largely been limited to the visual. Current robotic training platforms often overlook the role of sound in perception of the environment. Sonicverse is coming to change all that.

Robots Learn to Listen

The research team led by Ruohan Gao has developed sonicverse to recreate both the visual and aural aspects of any environment. This combination allows robots to experience more “realistic” virtual spaces, improving their performance in real-world situations.

The simulation was successfully tested in TurtleBot, a robot developed by Willow Garage. In this experiment, the robot demonstrated remarkable ability to navigate real-world environments, evidencing the potential of the Sonicverse.

the future of sonicverse

However, the researchers do not plan to stop here. For future studies, the team intends to integrate multi-sensory object assets and other sensory modalities, such as tactile perception, into the simulation. This multisensory expansion could mark a before and after in robotics, driving new applications in fields such as the home.

The birth of the Sonicverse opens the door to a future where robots can not only see, but also hear, and ultimately perceive their surroundings in a way that is closer to how humans do. This evolution will transform not only the way robots interact with their environment, but also the way we interact with them.

More information at https://arxiv.org/abs/2306.00923