Sound for gamers: Qualcomm expands S3 Gen 2 Sound with new gaming-optimized solutions

Qualcomm announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its S3 Gen 2 Sound platform portfolio with new solutions optimized for gaming and LE Audio experiences. The improvements will be incorporated into devices powered by the manufacturer’s hardware, such as including dongles and adapters for wireless connection.
With gamers in mind, the products will combine the use of Snapdragon Sound and LE Audio technologies to offer ultra-low latency of less than 20 milliseconds in wireless audio with voice channel activated in in-game chat. For those playing without voice channel feedback and using only game audio, the latency is even lower.
The new solution will also support the new streaming functions of Auracast, which allows unlimited connection of a receiver with devices. For audiophiles who can’t do without high sound quality and the convenience of wireless connection, the feature offers 24-bit streaming at 96 kHz with Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive.
With the news, the S3 Gen 2 Sound platform will be able to transform cell phones, notebooks, consoles and TVs into audio equipment with excellent quality and streaming reliability.
This new platform has been optimized to deliver an ultra-low latency experience for Bluetooth gaming with Snapdragon Sound, but it also means the same devices can be used for ultra-premium-level calls and listening to music.
Mike Canevaro
Director of Marketing at Snapdragon Sound.
Qualcomm points out that the new solution is optimized for dongles used in audio sources, such as USB adapters, in the wireless connection of sound devices for games. In addition, for headphones that use the brand’s audio platforms, the technology promises a more robust connection and latency adaptation based on the environment.