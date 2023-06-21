Sound for gamers: Qualcomm expands S3 Gen 2 Sound with new gaming-optimized solutions

Qualcomm announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its S3 Gen 2 Sound platform portfolio with new solutions optimized for gaming and LE Audio experiences. The improvements will be incorporated into devices powered by the manufacturer’s hardware, such as including dongles and adapters for wireless connection.

With gamers in mind, the products will combine the use of Snapdragon Sound and LE Audio technologies to offer ultra-low latency of less than 20 milliseconds in wireless audio with voice channel activated in in-game chat. For those playing without voice channel feedback and using only game audio, the latency is even lower.