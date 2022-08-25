SOS Nu: Nubank launches guide for users in case of scams and more emergencies

nubank has already announced a benefits program for its customers and today it is releasing a guide on how to act in emergency situations such as card theft, scams and more. The idea is to guide people to prevent them from being victims of criminals and having the least possible damage in these cases.
According to Nubank, the guide was prepared and is available within the app and on the company’s official website with specific guidelines for when the customer has their cell phone or card stolen or notices that they have been the victim of a scam. Just access the link below and select which situation best fits your case.
- SOS Nu – access
Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Europe, commented on the launch:
We want our customers to be able to protect themselves and have easy access to what they need to know in this difficult time. We always work to keep our customers safer, not only with our products and services, but also with informative and educational content.
The idea came after the soaring 50% increase in scams in 2022 according to statistics provided by security firm PSafe. The statistic becomes even more impressive when we mention that 97 cell phones are stolen or stolen per hour in Europe, according to figures from the Europeian Public Security Forum.
A basic example is what to do when having the card cloned: first you need to be calm, block the card to avoid further damage and contact Nubank immediately to report the occurrence. The portal also provides information on how to file the Incident Report and much more.
Finally, Nubank highlights that SOS Nu does not replace the call center via cell phone, app and email, but is a complement to help customers keep their finances safe.