Soon your iPhone will notify you of new alerts from the browser itself, what does it mean?

Notifications are not strange to anyone. Every day we receive dozens, including new messages from the bank, the television application, the streaming platform and, of course, we cannot forget WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and even that SMS from the optician that reminds you that you have an offer on prescription glasses. Basically, a very high percentage of times if we look at the mobile it is because a notification of whatever it is arrives. Well, for a type of alerts that we did not have in our terminals, now Apple is going and decides to introduce them with the next update that we will have of iOS. The 15.4, the same in which we could enjoy the new universal control with Mac and iPad. What do these alerts mean? Surely you work with computers and you are used to your Chrome, at home and at work, informing you through alerts of the latest news on information portals, or messages that arrive on WhatsApp Web. Well, that whole ecosystem of push notifications will arrive in the next Safari update. That means that you will have in your hand to allow certain websites to send you messages in what Apple has called “Integrated Web Notifications” that use a Push API that is present in the famous WebKit within Safari. Now, these messages will not reach us by default whenever the person in charge of the web wants, but before flooding our screen we will have to give express consent. You know, that little window to allow or block notifications. The format that these notifications would have would be very similar to that of any other app that you have installed, only that, presumably, it would have the Safari icon to show the origin of that alert. In any case, we will have to wait to see how the websites implement it and if they find the sense to do something that already exists in the native iOS application itself. This resource would be especially useful in the case of those web applications that need to remind the user that they are still present on our device. This is the case, for example, of platforms such as Stadia or xCloud, from Microsoft, which we can only access through Safari and which, right now, have no way of informing us about the news they receive: games that are released, that are leaving, daily tasks and all those notifications that usually try to sting us to play a few games again. >