Search here...
Tech News

Soon your iPhone will notify you of new alerts from the browser itself, what does it mean?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Notifications are not strange to anyone. Every day we receive dozens, including new messages from the bank, the television application, the streaming platform and, of course, we cannot forget WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and even that SMS from the optician that reminds you that you have an offer on prescription glasses. Basically, a very high percentage of times if we look at the mobile it is because a notification of whatever it is arrives. Well, for a type of alerts that we did not have in our terminals, now Apple is going and decides to introduce them with the next update that we will have of iOS. The 15.4, the same in which we could enjoy the new universal control with Mac and iPad. What do these alerts mean? Surely you work with computers and you are used to your Chrome, at home and at work, informing you through alerts of the latest news on information portals, or messages that arrive on WhatsApp Web. Well, that whole ecosystem of push notifications will arrive in the next Safari update. That means that you will have in your hand to allow certain websites to send you messages in what Apple has called “Integrated Web Notifications” that use a Push API that is present in the famous WebKit within Safari. Now, these messages will not reach us by default whenever the person in charge of the web wants, but before flooding our screen we will have to give express consent. You know, that little window to allow or block notifications. The format that these notifications would have would be very similar to that of any other app that you have installed, only that, presumably, it would have the Safari icon to show the origin of that alert. In any case, we will have to wait to see how the websites implement it and if they find the sense to do something that already exists in the native iOS application itself. This resource would be especially useful in the case of those web applications that need to remind the user that they are still present on our device. This is the case, for example, of platforms such as Stadia or xCloud, from Microsoft, which we can only access through Safari and which, right now, have no way of informing us about the news they receive: games that are released, that are leaving, daily tasks and all those notifications that usually try to sting us to play a few games again. >

Previous articleWordle has been bought by the New York Times
Next articleHow to connect Discord with PlayStation
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Wordle, bought by The New York Times

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Communication

PlayStation Network lands on Discord: how to show our game activity

After yesterday's leak, and starting its availability from today, now Discord users will be able to connect their...
Communication

How to connect Discord with PlayStation

Your Discord account and your PlayStation account will now be able to link together, helping to better integrate...
Tech News

Soon your iPhone will notify you of new alerts from the browser itself, what does it mean?

Notifications are not strange to anyone. Every day we receive dozens, including new messages from the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.