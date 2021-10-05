Soon you will be able to see your Google Photos memories on the search engine page itself

Practically since the world is world, Google has maintained a maxim that its main search page was completely clean, without elements that annoyed or took away the focus of what we wanted, which is to find something on the internet. Neither advertisements, nor commercial promotion space, nor anything. Just the little box to write what we want to find. But in recent times those of Mountain View have taken the opportunity to add small brushstrokes with shortcuts to their entire ecosystem of services and Google Photos could not be left out. At the moment in a limited way for Chrome users, every time we open the browser on our computer we will have access to an element that activates our memories, those that we store in the cloud and that are in the form of photos and videos. A module that will serve as a reminder of what we did a month ago, a year ago, etc. Activate it, or not, as you prefer.This new element, as we say, is exclusive to Chrome and, as you can see in the screenshot that you have below, it adds a module to which you have to give permission in advance to be displayed with all your Google Photos information . If you agree to do so, every time we enter the home of the search engine that small space will be visible which, when touched, will take us to the original content. For now, and until it is extended through the final versions, it is possible to activate it through a flag called “NTP Photo Module”, which is responsible for displaying this element on the main page of the search engine, either for systems with Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS. Once the changes are made, you just have to tell the browser to restart and we will start to see it. In any case, this way of mixing content between apps and, above all, doing it with personal photos and videos from our photo library in a connected space can lead to many suspicions, especially for those users whose flag is to keep their privacy safe. And this experimental function, at the moment, we do not know how far it can go and what consequences it would have to mix the personal photo library with similar searches and resources. If you are eager to try it, go ahead, do so by activating the corresponding flag. If you are not in such a hurry, it is almost better to wait and see how this Mountain View innovation evolves when it becomes official and we can see the fine print. >