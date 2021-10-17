Soon you will be able to pause the recording of voice notes on WhatsApp

Recording voice notes on WhatsApp is already part of our day to day and for many users, it has replaced the act of writing. At this time it is very easy to find people who only send voice notes, as an easier way to express what they want. Taking this into account, a new function is in process that will allow you to pause the recording of voice notes in WhatsApp.

This is a very interesting feature that provides an additional tool to the dynamics we have when sending voice messages.

WhatsApp works on pausing the recording of voice memos

It has happened to all of us that we are sending a voice note and due to some interruption we must stop and record it again. This is quite common because it is usually in a completely isolated environment and interrupts can come from any source. On the other hand, the fact that voice notes have entered people’s daily lives, implies that they will need more tools to face different situations, such as being interrupted.

The information about the possibility of pausing the recording of voice notes in WhatsApp was published by WaBetaInfo. His report indicates that the function is not yet available for trial versions, but that it will soon be landing on Android and iOS.

The report of this new function was also accompanied by a video showing the new recording mode. It is very similar to the dynamics we have when recording videos, where by pressing the “record” button the recording is paused. According to the video, in WhatsApp it will be the same allowing to pause the recording of the voice memo by pressing the record button and doing the same to resume it.

Although the test shown is of the version for iOS, the company indicates that it will also be available on Android. In that sense, it will only be necessary to wait for it to reach the trial versions to know first-hand how it unfolds.