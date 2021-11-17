Soon you will be able to create campaigns on Facebook to take your clients to WhatsApp

The word digitization Surely you have heard it from the mouths of gurus who predict that those companies, businesses and organizations that do not take advantage of it, their days are numbered. Without going to value something like that, what there is no doubt is that countless professionals will see their habits radically modified When it comes to finding new clients, that’s why WhatsApp Business continues to develop more and better tools.

It is true that the internet has become a key scenario for the growth of a business and Facebook has already demonstrated its ability to connect with people of many different profiles. Well, the business part of WhatsApp, which in recent times has been reinforced with a good amount of news (catalogs, for example), now wants to go a step further with the intention of bringing us more customers to the app courier.

Search the chats and sell

The idea that they are going to implement, and that WABetaInfo reveals, is that WhatsApp Business will offer businesses to create advertising campaigns on the social network capable of redirecting those potential customers to the messaging application, in such a way that it is then easier to convince them to buy something thanks to the product catalogs and to a closer contact thanks to the chats.







Create Facebook campaigns from WhatsApp Business. WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, “Advertising on Facebook” functions will appear within the tools of our business, to indicate to our potential clients that we have a specific profile of assistance, support or sales within the application. Remember that this new communication channel is perfect for offering information (by customers), communicating offers or any other relevant news.

Until now, this type of advertising tools were only available from the social network itself and It is the first time that it appears as such within WhatsApp Business in a simple way and it will hardly cost us a couple of clicks (and having a budget, of course) to activate them. Of course, for now and as with this type of news, they are available only in the beta versions of both iOS and Android, waiting for it to become official in a next update of the app official.

Remember that Business channels within WhatsApp appear to us (to normal users) as a special chat with notice that we are dealing with a business or company and that, therefore, everything we write there could be read by more than one person, or perhaps third-party companies in charge of quality control and user assistance.